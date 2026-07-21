What is the highest individual ODI score at Lord's? 

Duckett paced his knock to perfection in the aforementioned game.

Alongside Bethell, the southpaw rotated the strike well and capitalized on India's inconsistent bowling attack.

The duo added 192 runs - the highest partnership at this venue - before Bethell departed for 92.

Duckett continued to bat well and added another century stand with Joe Root.

He completed his century off 108 balls before being dismissed for 141 off 135 balls, having hit 18 fours and a six.

His efforts meant England finished at 387/3 and later won by 27 runs.