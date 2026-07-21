What is the highest individual ODI score at Lord's?
What's the story
Ben Duckett recently smashed the highest-ever ODI score at Lord's, scoring a brilliant 141 against India in the third and deciding ODI. The dashing England opener dominated the Indian bowling attack and shared a massive opening partnership of 192 runs with Jacob Bethell. The record-breaking innings helped England post a total of 387/3 in their allotted overs. On this note, we look at the highest individual ODI scores at the 'Mecca of Cricket'.
#1
Ben Duckett - 141 vs India, 2026
Duckett paced his knock to perfection in the aforementioned game.
Alongside Bethell, the southpaw rotated the strike well and capitalized on India's inconsistent bowling attack.
The duo added 192 runs - the highest partnership at this venue - before Bethell departed for 92.
Duckett continued to bat well and added another century stand with Joe Root.
He completed his century off 108 balls before being dismissed for 141 off 135 balls, having hit 18 fours and a six.
His efforts meant England finished at 387/3 and later won by 27 runs.
#2
Rohit Sharma - 138 vs England, 2026
Though India (360/7) fell short in the aforementioned game, Rohit Sharma silenced his critics with a fitting century.
The visitors started well with Rohit and Shubman Gill adding an opening stand worth 147.
After Gill's dismissal for 77, Virat Kohli joined Rohit as the duo further added 113 runs.
Rohit completed his fifty in the 21st over before accelerating to a hundred.
After his ton, he continued to shine before perishing for 138 off 110 balls. He smashed 17 fours and five sixes.
#3
Vivian Richards - 138* vs England, 1979
Sir Vivian Richards was at the thick of things in the final of the 1979 World Cup between holders West Indies and England at Lord's.
Richards, who batted at three, smashed a sublime 138* from 157 balls. He hit 11 fours and three sixes as the Caribbean side finished at 286/9 in 60 overs.
WI then defended their total, beating England by 92 runs.