A look at highest individual scores against India in T20Is
What's the story
India suffered a disappointing 4-0 series defeat to England after losing the fifth T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. England racked up a mammoth 257/3 before restricting the visitors to 201/8. Jos Buttler was the Player of the Match, having scored a 64-ball 131. According to ESPNcricinfo, Buttler now has the highest individual score against India in the format. Here's the list.
#1
Jos Buttler: 131 in Southampton, 2026
Recording his second T20I ton, Buttler hammered 131 off 63 balls (12 fours and 8 sixes ) against India. The star opener added a 233-run stand (102 balls) with Harry Brook after Phil Salt departed early. As mentioned, Buttler now has the highest individual score against India in T20Is. He also has the second-highest T20I score for England.
Do you know?
Multiple T20I tons for England
According to ESPNcricinfo, Buttler became only the second English batter to record multiple centuries in T20Is. He joined Phil Salt, who owns a record four T20I tons for England.
#2
Evin Lewis: 125* in Kingston, 2017
In Southampton, Buttler surpassed West Indies' Evin Lewis, who scored an unbeaten 125 (62) against India in 2017. The one-off affair in Kingston saw India compile 190/6 in 20 overs. However, the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup champions chased down the total in just 18.3 overs with nine wickets remaining. Lewis's hammering included 6 fours and 12 sixes.