Buttler smashed a 64-ball 131 against India in Southampton

A look at highest individual scores against India in T20Is

By Parth Dhall 03:44 pm Jul 12, 202603:44 pm

What's the story

India suffered a disappointing 4-0 series defeat to England after losing the fifth T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. England racked up a mammoth 257/3 before restricting the visitors to 201/8. Jos Buttler was the Player of the Match, having scored a 64-ball 131. According to ESPNcricinfo, Buttler now has the highest individual score against India in the format. Here's the list.