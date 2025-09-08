Listing the highest totals in England vs South Africa ODIs

England have registered the biggest-ever victory in One Day Internationals (ODIs), demolishing South Africa by a whopping 342 runs. The historic win came during the third and final ODI of the series at Southampton on Sunday. Joe Root and Jacob Bethell scored centuries as England posted a massive 414/5 while batting first. On this note, let's revisit the highest totals in England-South Africa ODIs.

#1 414/5 by England, Southampton (2025) England's 414/5 in the aforementioned affair tops this elite list. Bethell scored his maiden professional century with an explosive knock of 110 off just 82 balls, while Root also contributed significantly with a century of his own (100 off 96 balls). Jamie Smith and Jos Buttler chipped in with 62 runs apiece. In response to England's mammoth total, South Africa were bundled out for just 72 runs in 20.5 overs.

#3 399/9 by England, Bloemfontein (2016) No other SA-ENG ODI has witnessed a team score of 400 or more. The Brits narrowly missed out on the landmark in the 2016 Bloemfontein affair, having scored 399/9 while batting first. Jason Roy (48), Alex Hales (57), and Root (52) powered the visitors with solid knocks. Jos Buttler (105) an Ben Stokes (57) propelled England toward the end. In response, SA were restricted to 250/5 in 33.3 overs, losing the game by 39 runs (DLS method).