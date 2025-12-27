Year-ender: Decoding batters with most Test runs in 2025 

The 2025 calendar year in Tests came to a thrilling end with England beating Australia inside two days in the 4th Ashes encounter at the MCG on December 277. It was a solid year of cricket in the longest format with South Africa bagging the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 trophy. Batters had their moments in 2025 and here we decode the top scorers.

#1 Shubman Gill - India Shubman Gill finished with the most runs in 2025. Having played 9 matches, he racked up 983 runs at 70.21 with the help of 5 tons and a fifty. He enjoyed a terrific England tour, scoring 754 runs from 5 matches. He smashed 4 tons as India drew 2-2 against hosts England. Gill, who was appointed India's captain, made his presence felt.

#2 Travis Head - Australia Australia's Travis Head finished as the 2nd-highest scorer in 2025. Head shone with 817 runs from 11 matches at 40.85. He hit 2 tons and three fifties. His Ashes 2025-26 performance was noteworthy. His two tons in the 1st and 3rd clash helped Australia claim solid wins as the hosts took a 3-0 lead. Head is currently the top scorer in Ashes 2025-26.

#3 KL Rahul - India Indian opener KL Rahul showed his solid approach. He started with paltry scores of 4 and 13 versus Australia in January 2025 at the SCG. Rahul then toured England and hammered 532 runs from 5 matches (100s: 2, 50s: 2). He was amongst the runs versus West Indies at home before faltering against South Africa. He ended with 813 runs at 45.16 in 2025.