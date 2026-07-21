Presenting England pairs with 180-plus partnerships versus India (ODIs)
What's the story
England openers Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett set a new record during the third and final ODI against India at Lord's on Sunday. The duo put up a massive 192-run partnership for the first wicket, which is now the highest-ever opening stand for England against India in ODIs. This was also the first time a batting pair had scored over 150 runs for the first wicket at Lord's. On this note, we look at the England pairs with 180-plus stands versus India in the ODI format.
#1
Bethell & Duckett - 192 at Lord's 2026
As mentioned, Bethell and Duckett's 192-run stand in the aforementioned game tops this elite list.
Bethell, who was the more aggressive of the two openers, scored 91 off 93 balls before falling nine runs short of a century.
Meanwhile, Duckett went on to hammer a record-breaking 141 off 135 balls - the highest-ever individual ODI score at Lord's.
His efforts meant England finished at 387/3 and later won by 27 runs.
#2
Morgan & Root - 186* runs in Leeds, 2018
Eoin Morgan and Joe Root previously held the record, having recorded an unbeaten 186-run partnership in the 2018 Leeds affair.
Chasing 257 in the game, England were placed at 74/2 when skipper Morgan arrived to join Root.
It was one-way traffic thereafter, as the duo scored runs for fun.
Both batters played risk-free cricket as England (260/2) prevailed with 33 balls to spare.
While Morgan smoked a 108-ball 88, Root completed a brilliant ton (100* off 120).
#3
Hussain & Trescothick - 185 runs at Lord's, 2002
In 2002, Lord's hosted the famous NatWest series final between India and England.
Batting first in the high-voltage game, the Brits piled up a strong 325/5.
They were powered by centuries from the blades of Marcus Trescothick (109 off 100 balls) and skipper Nasser Hussain (115 off 128 balls).
The duo added 185 runs for the second wicket. However, their efforts went in vain as India famously chased down the target in the final over.