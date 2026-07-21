Presenting England pairs with 180-plus partnerships versus India (ODIs) 

As mentioned, Bethell and Duckett's 192-run stand in the aforementioned game tops this elite list.

Bethell, who was the more aggressive of the two openers, scored 91 off 93 balls before falling nine runs short of a century.

Meanwhile, Duckett went on to hammer a record-breaking 141 off 135 balls - the highest-ever individual ODI score at Lord's.

His efforts meant England finished at 387/3 and later won by 27 runs.