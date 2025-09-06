Listing the highest ODI totals at Lord's 

South Africa recently triumphed over England by five runs in a nail-biting second ODI at Lord's. The match was highlighted by Matthew Breetzke's stellar performance, who scored an impressive 85 runs. His innings helped South Africa post a challenging total of 330 runs, which proved just enough to clinch victory as England fell short in their chase. On this note, let's look at the highest ODI team totals at Lord's.

#3 England - 328/6 vs Ireland, 2017 England posted 328/6 while batting first against Ireland in the 2017 ODI clash at Lord's. The openers added 49 runs before the likes of Joe Root (73), Eoin Morgan (73), and Jonny Bairstow (72*) powered the hosts with 70-plus scores. Bairstow's brilliance toward the end meant England yielded 108 runs in the last 10 overs. Ireland faltered in the run chase and got bowled out for 243.

#2 South Africa - 330/8 vs England, 2025 The 330/8 posted by South Africa in the aforementioned game is the second-highest ODI total at Lord's. The innings was built on a solid opening partnership between Aiden Markram (49) and Ryan Rickelton (35), who added 73 runs. A stand of 147 runs between Breetzke (85) and Tristan Stubbs (58) also contributed to the total. Dewald Brevis (42) and Corbin Bosch (32*) added the finishing touches. England (325/9) fought well in response but fell short.