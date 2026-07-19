400 not out! Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli achieve historic feat
What's the story
Veteran Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to break records in international cricket. On July 19, they became the first Indian pair to play 400 international matches together. Rohit and Kohli reached the landmark in the third and final ODI against England at Lord's. The two already hold the record for most international matches played together for India, having surpassed the previous partnership record of 391 appearances by Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.
Global record
Sixth on this list
In the global context, Sri Lankan legends Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene top the list with 550 matches as a pair.
They are followed by another Sri Lankan duo, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Jayawardene himself, who have played 426 matches together.
Rohit and Kohli have become the sixth pair on this elite list with their 400th outing together.
Career milestones
Presence of Rohit, Kohli in Indian dressing room
Rohit and Kohli have been the backbone of India's batting since their respective debuts in 2007 and 2008.
In nearly two decades, the two helped India win each of the three ICC titles - T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy.
Having retired from Tests and T20Is, the veteran batters continue to grace the 50-over format.
Numbers
A look at their incredible numbers
In the 400 internationals the two played together (before the Lord's game), Kohli slammed 19,594 runs and Rohit 16,917 runs, as per ESPNcricinfo.
While the former averages 54.27, Rohit has an average of 43.6. The tally includes 100 tons, with Kohli leading the chart (56).
Kohli (11,531) and Rohit (10,355) scored 10,000 runs each in this period (73 tons).
Do you know?
Over 8,000 partnership runs
Rohit and Kohli recently completed 8,000 runs as a pair in international cricket. The two are only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (12,400) as well as Rahul Dravid and Tendulkar (11,037) among Indians.