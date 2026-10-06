ICC Men's Player of the Month nominees for September 2026
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the Men's Player of the Month award for September 2026. The list features India's Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, as well as Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza. These players have made significant contributions to their respective teams during this period. Notably, Abhishek smashed the fastest T20I century for a Full Member nation.
Stellar comeback
Abhishek's explosive return
Abhishek made a stunning comeback in India's T20I series against Afghanistan.
Before this series, he had scored just one half-century in his last 10 T20 outings.
However, he turned things around with an explosive 82 off just 32 balls in the first match. The knock, studded with 7 fours and as many sixes, helped India chase down 157.
Historic feat
Fastest T20I century by a full member batter
In the third T20I, Abhishek scored a record-breaking 108 off just 45 balls.
He reached his century in a mere 30 deliveries, making it the fastest T20I century by a batter from a Full Member nation.
His innings, including 11 sixes, took India to their highest-ever Powerplay score of 100/0.
For his outstanding performance throughout the series, he was also awarded Player of the Series honors.
Steady performer
Raza's ODI heroics against Australia
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza showed his mettle with a series of gritty performances against Australia in a three-match ODI series.
Despite Zimbabwe losing the series, Raza stood out with his all-round run.
He scored 57 in the opener and 45 in the second, before finishing unbeaten on 81 in the final ODI.
Raza also took three wickets in the series.
Milestone innings
Record-breaking month for India's Gill
India captain Shubman Gill had a month full of records and milestones.
In a chase of 296 runs against the West Indies, he scored his 10th ODI century with a knock of 110 off 108 balls.
However, it was in the second ODI that he really stole the show with a double-century.
His unbeaten 223 off just 133 balls helped India pull off the second-highest successful chase in ODI history.
Award
About the prestigious monthly award
Every month, the ICC acknowledges standout performances by nominating three players each in men's and women's categories. Eventually, one of them is picked as the winner for that particular month.
The cricket board has been handing out these monthly awards since the start of 2021.
Renowned journalists and former cricketers form the voting panel. Meanwhile, the public has 10% voting rights.