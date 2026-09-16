ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma enters top two among batters

The latest update to the T20I Bowler Rankings also sees a major leap for Indian bowlers.

Varun Chakravarthy, who is now out with an injury, climbed two spots to fifth. He remains India's top-ranked bowler in the rankings.

Jasprit Bumrah jumped seven places to enter the top 10, while Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel climbed 11 and six places, respectively.