ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma enters top two among batters
What's the story
India's stellar performance in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan has been reflected in the latest update to the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings. The reigning world champions have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, with several players making significant contributions. Abhishek Sharma's blistering innings of 82 in the series opener helped him jump one spot to second place on the latest rankings for T20I batters.
Rankings update
Ishan Kishan remains at top
Abhishek, who now has 862 rating points, surpassed Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings
Ishan Kishan continues to lead the list, with Abhishek trailing him by a significant 51 rating points.
Sanju Samson also rose in the rankings after his stellar half-century in the second match. He rose four places to 30th position on the T20I batter list.
Bowling rankings
Indian bowlers make significant gains
The latest update to the T20I Bowler Rankings also sees a major leap for Indian bowlers.
Varun Chakravarthy, who is now out with an injury, climbed two spots to fifth. He remains India's top-ranked bowler in the rankings.
Jasprit Bumrah jumped seven places to enter the top 10, while Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel climbed 11 and six places, respectively.
Afghanistan
Afghan players also shine
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai also made a mark in the updated list for T20I all-rounders.
The 26-year-old scored an unbeaten half-century in the series opener, helping him make significant progress on the rankings.
Omarzai climbed two places and now holds the fifth spot with 246 rating points.
Mohammad Nabi (8th) and Rashid Khan (14th) also gained a place each.