ICC Test Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah closes in on top spot
What's the story
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and South African captain Temba Bavuma have made significant strides in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings. Their impressive performances in recent World Test Championship matches have brought them closer to the top spot in their respective categories. Bumrah's five-wicket haul against New Zealand helped him move up three places to joint-second on the updated bowling rankings.
Bowlers
Bumrah, Robinson share second spot
Bumrah's stellar performance has put him level with England speedster Ollie Robinson in the latest rankings for Test bowlers. The two have 856 rating points each.
The only player ahead of them is Australia's Mitchell Starc (881), who is still 25 rating points adrift.
Meanwhile, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada also moved up two places to sixth after taking eight wickets in the first Test against Bangladesh.
Information
Five wickets in Wellington Test
Bumrah took 4/92 and 1/42 in the Wellington Test that ended in a draw. The star seamer joined an elite club of Indian bowlers who have taken a wicket in the first over of both innings in a Test match.
Batters' update
Bavuma jumps to third spot among Test batters
In the Test batters' category, Bavuma has made a significant jump to third place after an unbeaten 68* against Bangladesh in the 1st Test.
Bavuma (807) is only behind England's Harry Brook (861) and Joe Root (816).
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (up one spot to sixth), captain Shubman Gill (up three slots to seventh), and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (up five places to ninth) are the three players in the top 10.
Additional gains
Test all-rounders' rankings
Other players making significant gains include Ryan Rickelton (up 10 places to joint 15th), Glenn Phillips (up 13 rungs to 17th), and Sonal Dinusha (up four slots to 19th).
Rabada (up three slots to 10th) and Phillips (up four places to 12th) also made strides on the latest rankings for Test all-rounders.
South Africa's Marco Jansen continues to lead this category despite a relatively quiet outing against Bangladesh in Johannesburg.