The hosts were bowled out for 368 runs in their first innings despite Latham's early dismissal.

India declared their first innings at a massive total of 720/9, giving them a huge 352-run lead over New Zealand.

With a massive mountain to climb, Latham failed for the second time in the match.

Bumrah bowled a slightly shorter and wider delivery that moved away after pitching, catching Latham off guard.

The New Zealand skipper attempted to play a shot but ended up edging it instead.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was quick to collect the catch, sending Latham back in the second innings.