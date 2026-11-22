Wellington Test: Bumrah joins Sreesanth, Zaheer Khan on elite list
What's the story
Jasprit Bumrah has become only the third Indian bowler to take a wicket in the first over of both innings of a Test match. The pacer achieved this feat during India's ongoing opening match against New Zealand at Wellington's Basin Reserve. He dismissed opener and skipper Tom Latham for a two-ball duck on Day 4 of the contest, having done exactly the same in the first innings as well. Here are further details.
Rare achievement
Bumrah's new-ball brilliance
The hosts were bowled out for 368 runs in their first innings despite Latham's early dismissal.
India declared their first innings at a massive total of 720/9, giving them a huge 352-run lead over New Zealand.
With a massive mountain to climb, Latham failed for the second time in the match.
Bumrah bowled a slightly shorter and wider delivery that moved away after pitching, catching Latham off guard.
The New Zealand skipper attempted to play a shot but ended up edging it instead.
Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was quick to collect the catch, sending Latham back in the second innings.
Bowling legacy
Bumrah joins these names
With this wicket, Bumrah has joined an elite club of Indian bowlers who have taken a wicket in the first over of both innings in a Test match.
The other two members are S Sreesanth (versus West Indies in Kingston, 2006) and Zaheer Khan (versus Bangladesh in Mirpur, 2007).
Meanwhile, Latham has now been dismissed by Bumrah for the third time in Tests. Across 11 innings, Latham has scored 79 runs from 167 balls against Bumrah at 26.33.
Numbers
Four-fer in the first innings
Bumrah ended with impressive figures of 4/92 from 29 overs in the first innings.
This was Bumrah's eighth four-fer in Tests and a maiden one against the Kiwis.
His tally also includes 16 five-wicket spells. Bumrah has now raced to 239 scalps at 19-plus from 53 matches.
Bumrah's tally of 13 five-wicket hauls in away (home of opposition) Tests is the most for any Indian.
In terms of four or more wickets in an innings, he takes the second spot with 19 such spells.
Innings declaration
India declare 1st innings at record-breaking total
India declared their first innings at a mammoth 720/9 in 166 overs, taking a massive 352-run lead over New Zealand.
This is the highest total by any team in a Test innings in New Zealand.
Several Indian batsmen contributed to this record-breaking effort with KL Rahul (136), Rishabh Pant (128), Shubman Gill (90), Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80), and Dhruv Jurel (78) all making significant contributions.