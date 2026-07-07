Beth Mooney back as ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings leader
What's the story
Australian batter Beth Mooney has reclaimed her top spot in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings. The left-handed opener's stellar performance in the recently concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup, where she was named Player of the Tournament, has propelled her back to the summit. According to the ICC, this marks Mooney's fifth stint at the top of these rankings.
Tournament highlights
Stellar World Cup campaign for Mooney
As Australia won their seventh Women's T20 World Cup title, Mooney concluded with 238 runs at an average of 47.60 and a strike rate of 142.51. She played a key role in Australia's victory over England in the final, scoring 64 runs off 49 balls and helping her team chase down the target with ease. This came after her unbeaten knock of 61 runs off just 36 balls in Australia's semi-final win against West Indies.
Rankings update
Other batters in top 10
With her stellar performance, Mooney has now overtaken her opening partner Georgia Voll to reclaim the top spot in the WT20I batter rankings. Mooney now has 785 ranking points, six more than second-placed Voll. South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt (third with 771 points), West Indies' Hayley Matthews (fourth with 754 points), and India's Smriti Mandhana (fifth with 746 points) complete the top five of this list. Shafali Verma (sixth) and Harmanpreet Kaur (10th) are the other Indians in the top 10.
Records
Mooney reaches these landmarks
According to Cricbuzz, Mooney is now only the second player to win two player-of-the-tournament awards at the T20 World Cup (male or female). She joined Virat Kohli, who did so in 2014 and 2016. As per Cricbuzz, Mooney is also the first woman to win the player-of-the-match award twice in T20 World Cup finals (2023 and 2026). Among men, Marlon Samuels is the only player to attain this feat (2012 and 2016).