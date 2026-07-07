Beth Mooney back as ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings leader

Records

Mooney reaches these landmarks

According to Cricbuzz, Mooney is now only the second player to win two player-of-the-tournament awards at the T20 World Cup (male or female). She joined Virat Kohli, who did so in 2014 and 2016. As per Cricbuzz, Mooney is also the first woman to win the player-of-the-match award twice in T20 World Cup finals (2023 and 2026). Among men, Marlon Samuels is the only player to attain this feat (2012 and 2016).