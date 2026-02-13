Igor Tudor agrees to become Tottenham Hotspur interim head coach

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to the appointment of Igor Tudor as their interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The decision comes after Thomas Frank was sacked earlier this week, leaving Spurs five points above the relegation zone in the Premier League 2025-26 season. Tudor, who was previously at Juventus until October 2025, will take over from Frank and lead the team through training sessions starting Monday.

Career highlights Tudor's managerial and playing career The 47-year-old Tudor has had a diverse managerial career, with stints at clubs like Lazio, Marseille, Galatasaray, and Udinese. He was sacked by Juventus in October 2025 after an eight-match winless streak that left the club eighth in Serie A. As a player for nine years at Juventus, he won two Serie A titles and was a runner-up in the Champions League final in 2003.

International exposure Croatia's 1998 World Cup semi-final run Tudor was part of the Croatia national team that reached the semi-finals of the 1998 FIFA World Cup, eventually finishing third. He was one of several short-term candidates for Spurs, including former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic and ex-Red Bull Leipzig manager Marco Rose. If Tudor performs well in his interim role, he could be considered for a permanent position at Tottenham Hotspur.

Frank 16th-placed Tottenham Hotspur sack head coach Thomas Frank Tottenham parted ways with head coach Frank, following a disappointing run of results. The decision came after Spurs's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday, which left the team languishing at 16th. Fans had turned against Frank during the match, booing him and calling for his dismissal. Frank's time at the helm was marred by a string of disappointing results, including an eight-game winless streak in the league.

