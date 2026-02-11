Premier League: 16th-placed Tottenham Hotspur sack head coach Thomas Frank

Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with head coach Thomas Frank, following a disappointing run of results. The decision comes after Spurs's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday, which left the team languishing at 16th in the Premier League 2025-26 table, just five points above the relegation zone. Fans had turned against Frank during the match, booing him and calling for his dismissal.

Tenure review Frank's struggles at Spurs Frank's time at the helm was marred by a string of disappointing results, including an eight-game winless streak in the league. The team has only managed two wins in their last 17 league matches and suffered early exits from both domestic cup competitions. Despite a strong Champions League showing with a fourth-place finish in the group stage, fans were largely unhappy with Frank's conservative style of play.

Managerial changes Frank's brief tenure at Spurs Frank's exit comes just months after he replaced Ange Postecoglou on June 12. He leaves the club having won only 13 of his 38 games in charge, giving him the lowest Premier League win percentage of any Spurs manager at just 26.9%. Besides the 13 wins, Spurs managed 11 draws and 14 defeats. The club is now on the lookout for its sixth permanent manager since Mauricio Pochettino's departure in 2019.

Future challenges Challenges for new manager Frank's successor will take over a team that is out of both domestic cup competitions but still in the Champions League knockout stages. Tottenham's next match is against rivals Arsenal on February 22, followed by a trip to Fulham. These matches could prove crucial for the new manager as they look to turn the club's fortunes around and win back fans' support.

