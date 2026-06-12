These player battles can headline India-Afghanistan 1st ODI
What's the story
India and Afghanistan will square off in the first ODI of their three-match series on June 13, at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. A strong Indian side will be led by Shubman Gill as key players Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are unavailable due to fitness issues. Though the Afghan team would take the field as underdogs, they also boast some prominent names. Here we look at the key player battles that can headline the contest.
#1
Rohit Sharma vs Mohammad Saleem Safi
Having taken a six-wicket haul in the recent one-off Test against India, Mohammad Saleem Safi now aims to make a mark in ODIs. However, he will be up against the talismanic Rohit Sharma in the powerplay overs. The latter has been a beast in the 50-over format as his 11,577 ODI runs have come at an average of 48.84 (SR: 92.74). Safi, meanwhile, went wicket-less in his first two ODIs.
#2
KL Rahul vs Rashid Khan
KL Rahul is another Indian batter who thrives in ODIs. His returns at the number-five position are jaw-dropping to say the least. As he operates in the middle and end overs, Rashid Khan might challenge him. Though the two players have hardly crossed swords in ODIs, the leg-spinner has trapped Rahul thrice across 11 T20 meetings. The batter strikes at a paltry 100 in this regard.
#3
Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Arshdeep Singh
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has arguably been Afghanistan's best white-ball batter in recent years. The hosts would not want the opener to make a mark, and eyes will be on Arshdeep Singh. Though the left-arm pacer is coming off a forgettable Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, the Dharamshala track conditions are likely to be conducive for fast bowling. Arshdeep has tallied 25 wickets across 15 ODIs at an economy of 5.38.