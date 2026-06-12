Rohit's 11,577 ODI runs have come at an average of 48.84 (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

These player battles can headline India-Afghanistan 1st ODI

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:34 pm Jun 12, 202603:34 pm

What's the story

India and Afghanistan will square off in the first ODI of their three-match series on June 13, at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. A strong Indian side will be led by Shubman Gill as key players Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are unavailable due to fitness issues. Though the Afghan team would take the field as underdogs, they also boast some prominent names. Here we look at the key player battles that can headline the contest.