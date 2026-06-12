Formidable India take on Afghanistan in 1st ODI: Preview 

Team changes

India to field a new-look side

The Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, is expected to hand out at least a couple of debuts in this series. Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, and Prince Yadav are all in line for their first caps. However, the team will be without an experienced bowling line-up and the services of star batsman Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Gill will be assisted by veterans Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul in the batting department. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav will be the leader of an inexperienced bowling attack.