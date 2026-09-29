2nd ODI: Confident India eye series win over West Indies
What's the story
India will take on West Indies in the second ODI of their three-match series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 30. The Shubman Gill-led Men in Blue lead the series 1-0 after winning the opener by eight wickets. They chased down 296 in just 41.4 overs, riding on tons from Gill and Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, the Windies will have to sort their bowling and middle-order woes.
Match analysis
Summary of the 1st ODI
In the first ODI, West Indies scored 295/7 in 50 overs. They were 135/0 before Kuldeep Yadav's spell turned the tide.
While Justin Greaves scored a ton, John Campbell and Amir Jangoo contributed to WI's total with half-centuries.
India's response was much stronger, with Rohit Sharma and Gill adding a 74-run stand.
After the former's dismissal, Kohli and Gill made the chase one-sided. Kohli shattered numerous records with his century.
Game strategy
What to expect in Guwahati?
The Barsapara Stadium surface is known for its batting-friendly conditions.
However, with good bounce and short boundaries, seamers get enough movement at the outset. The cloudy conditions in Guwahati will keep the seamers further interested.
Dew could play a role later in the day, making it difficult for spinners to grip the ball.
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.
India
Will Mohammed Siraj play?
In the series opener, Nitish Kumar Reddy shared the new ball with Prasidh Krishna, a move that cost India some early runs.
It will be interesting to see if India unleash Mohammed Siraj in the 2nd ODI.
Likely XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.
WI
WI can try out Shamar Joseph
On the other hand, Shamar Joseph can add some spice to the colorless West Indies bowling attack. They even have all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford on the bench.
Likely XI: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain and wicketkeeper), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, and Jayden Seales.
Record
A look at head-to-head record
As per Cricinfo, the two teams have clashed in 143 ODIs so far. Team India has won 73 of these games, while the Men in Maroon have prevailed 64 times (2 tied matches).
Since the start of 2013, the Men in Blue have won 26 of the 34 concluded ODIs against West Indies. West Indies' last ODI series win in India dates back to 2002.
Numbers
Key numbers to watch out for
Virat Kohli will once again have the spotlight after smashing his 55th ODI ton, completing 15,000 runs, and surpassing Sachin Tendulkar on multiple tallies.
So will Shubman Gill, who is averaging a staggering 61.21 in ODIs at the moment.
Notably, Ravindra Jadeja has taken a solitary wicket in his last seven ODI outings. He went wicketless in his last four games.
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