2nd ODI: Confident India eye series win over West Indies

The Barsapara Stadium surface is known for its batting-friendly conditions.

However, with good bounce and short boundaries, seamers get enough movement at the outset. The cloudy conditions in Guwahati will keep the seamers further interested.

Dew could play a role later in the day, making it difficult for spinners to grip the ball.

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.