India, West Indies penalized for slow over-rates in Chandigarh ODI
What's the story
The Indian men's cricket team players have been fined 20% of their match fee for a slow over-rate in the third and final ODI against West Indies. The match was played at New Chandigarh on Saturday. The fine was imposed after India fell short by four overs, even after considering time allowances. Meanwhile, West Indies were penalized 10% of their match fee for being two overs short.
Match highlights
West Indies claimed a historic win
In the third ODI, West Indies chased down a target of 352 runs, marking their highest-ever successful ODI chase.
Captain Shai Hope was the star performer, scoring an unbeaten 162 off 143 balls. He was awarded Player of the Match for his stellar performance.
According to Cricbuzz, Hope recorded the highest individual score in an ODI run-chase against India.
India had already sealed the series by winning in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati.
Game analysis
India hammer 351/7 in 3rd ODI
Electing to bat in New Chandigarh, India lost Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli cheaply.
Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad steadied the ship with a 137-run stand. While Gaikwad departed for 57, Rohit fell eight runs short of his ton.
KL Rahul's unbeaten 129 (87) helped India post 351/7 in their allotted overs. Jayden Seales took 3/62 for the Windies.
Win
Hope powers West Indies to victory
West Indies lost John Campbell early to Mohammed Siraj, but Hope and Amir Jangoo added a solid 109-run partnership. Jangoo scored 67 off 56 balls before being run out in a mix-up.
WI were eventually down to 290/5 in 43.3 overs, with Hope completing his ton.
With 56 runs needed off the last five overs, Hope and Gudakesh Motie added a quickfire 62 in just 29 balls.
While WI won by five wickets, Hope's record 162* included 17 fours and 3 sixes.