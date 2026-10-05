India, West Indies penalized for slow over-rates in Chandigarh ODI

In the third ODI, West Indies chased down a target of 352 runs, marking their highest-ever successful ODI chase.

Captain Shai Hope was the star performer, scoring an unbeaten 162 off 143 balls. He was awarded Player of the Match for his stellar performance.

According to Cricbuzz, Hope recorded the highest individual score in an ODI run-chase against India.

India had already sealed the series by winning in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati.