BCCI announces 15-member squad for WI ODIs: Check out list
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies. Shubman Gill will lead the team with KL Rahul as his deputy. Veteran players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have also been included in the squad. However, all-rounder Hardik Pandya is not included despite being scheduled to return to competitive cricket later this month.
Fresh additions
Auqib Nabi, Naman Dhir included in India's ODI squad
The squad also sees the inclusion of pacer Auqib Nabi and all-rounder Naman Dhir. This will be their first time representing India at the senior ODI level.
The series against West Indies will start on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram.
Pandya's exclusion from the squad has raised eyebrows as he was expected to return to competitive cricket later this month.
Bowling strategy
What about seam-bowling all-rounders?
Pandya's absence from the squad leaves India with Nitish Kumar Reddy as the main seam-bowling all-rounder.
BCCI revealed that all-rounder Reddy was pulled out of the Asian Games squad and added to the ODI squad for the West Indies series.
Suryansh Shedge and Venkatesh Iyer, who could have been other contenders, are currently injured.
This scenario has paved way for Dhir's maiden ODI call-up and Nabi's first senior ODI call-up to strengthen India's pace attack.
Team composition
Rest of the squad
The rest of the squad includes specialist fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Gurnoor Brar along with spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.
Batting cover is provided by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal while Rahul will have Dhruv Jurel as his second wicketkeeping option.
The three-match ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series against West Indies.
Information
India's ODI squad for WI series
India squad for West Indies ODIs: Shubman Gill [c], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [vc], Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.