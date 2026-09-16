BCCI announces India's 15-member T20I squad for West Indies series
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the national men's cricket team's squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies. The series will begin on October 6 in Lucknow. Jasprit Bumrah, who was part of the Asian Games T20I squad, has been rested while Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav have been included in the 15-member team.
Reddy
Nitish Kumar Reddy part of the WI T20I series squad
Along with the T20I squad announcement, BCCI also revealed that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was pulled out of the Asian Games squad and added to the ODI squad for the West Indies series.
India named a 15-member ODI squad for the series against the Windies and added Reddy as the principle pace-bowling all-rounder.
Meanwhile, Reddy has been included in the WI T20I series squad.
Team composition
A look at India's T20I squad for WI series
The Indian T20I squad for the West Indies series is led by Shreyas Iyer and vice-captained by Tilak Varma.
India squad: Shreyas Iyer [c], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [wk], Sanju Samson [wk], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.