BCCI announces India's 15-member T20I squad for West Indies series

Along with the T20I squad announcement, BCCI also revealed that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was pulled out of the Asian Games squad and added to the ODI squad for the West Indies series.

India named a 15-member ODI squad for the series against the Windies and added Reddy as the principle pace-bowling all-rounder.

Meanwhile, Reddy has been included in the WI T20I series squad.