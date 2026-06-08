'Why would anyone...': Batting coach defends Rishabh Pant's natural game

Player consistency

Kotak backs Sundar, Sooryavanshi

Kotak also praised Washington Sundar's consistency and professionalism. "What impresses me most is that his work ethic never changes, whether he is playing, sitting out, batting or bowling," Kotak said. He also spoke highly of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's talent and potential. "The way he has played over the last two years, especially in the IPL against world-class bowlers, is unbelievable for someone so young," Kotak said while stressing on supporting Sooryavanshi's development without overloading him with changes.