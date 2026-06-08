'Why would anyone...': Batting coach defends Rishabh Pant's natural game
What's the story
India batter Rishabh Pant's attacking batting approach continues to be backed. After India's dominant Test win over Afghanistan, Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak dismissed the notion that only Pant should adapt his style to match situations. "I don't think Rishabh alone has to play according to the situation. Every player has a different style," said Kotak after India's convincing victory over Afghanistan in the one-off Test in Mullanpur.
Individuality in play
Individual styles matter
Kotak stressed on the importance of individual playing styles, saying players like Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Pant all have their unique ways of batting. He said the team's main goal is to let each player express themselves freely within their own style. However, he also acknowledged that every batter has to respond to specific needs in red-ball cricket when required by the team.
Batting defense
Pant's approach is his strength: Kotak
Kotak defended Pant's batting style, saying he is a senior who knows the game well. "Why would anyone tell him how to bat? He reads bowlers, changes gears, and often tries things bowlers do not expect. That is his strength," Kotak said. He also praised the wicketkeeper-batter's innings during India's one-off Test, calling it a testament to why he is one of the most dangerous players in world cricket. Notably, Pant smashed a 121-ball 81 in India's only innings.
Rising star
Prospect Manav Suthar praised
Kotak also praised debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar for his impressive performance with both bat and ball. He said Suthar is a "very good prospect" who has been doing well in the system for years. "The BCCI structure gives players exposure and opportunities, and Manav has made the most of them," Kotak said while defending India's decision not to bat again after dismissing Afghanistan cheaply in their first innings.
Player consistency
Kotak backs Sundar, Sooryavanshi
Kotak also praised Washington Sundar's consistency and professionalism. "What impresses me most is that his work ethic never changes, whether he is playing, sitting out, batting or bowling," Kotak said. He also spoke highly of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's talent and potential. "The way he has played over the last two years, especially in the IPL against world-class bowlers, is unbelievable for someone so young," Kotak said while stressing on supporting Sooryavanshi's development without overloading him with changes.