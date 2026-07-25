Sri Lanka-India Tests: BCCI to announce squad by Tuesday
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce the Indian cricket team's squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka by Tuesday. As per Times of India, the confirmation was given by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Saturday. The first Test match is scheduled to be played in Galle from August 15-19, followed by a second match at the SSC in Colombo from August 23-27.
Upcoming review
BCCI to conduct review of India's recent tours
Along with announcing the squad, the BCCI will also review Team India's white-ball tours of Ireland, England, and Zimbabwe in early August.
The decision comes after a disappointing performance by India under new T20I captain Shreyas Iyer.
India lost their first-ever T20I series against Ireland 0-2 and were whitewashed 0-4 by England in the T20I series.
ODI performance
India lost white-ball series in England and Ireland
In the ODI series, India led by Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, lost to England 1-2.
However, the team made a strong comeback in Zimbabwe, winning the first T20I by seven wickets at Harare Sports Club on Thursday.
The victory marked Iyer's first win as India's T20I captain after a seven-match winless streak.
Staff contracts
Support staff contracts ending after Zimbabwe tour
The contracts of two members of head coach Gautam Gambhir's support staff have ended after the ongoing white-ball assignments.
These are assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip.
Their future with the team will be decided in a review meeting after the Zimbabwe tour, which is likely to take place in early August.
Prospects
India eye redemption in SL
Led by Shubman Gill, India currently sits fifth on the WTC table with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.15% from four wins, four losses, and a draw in nine Tests.
With nine Tests remaining in the current WTC cycle, every result from here on out is crucial in the race to finish in the top two.
The Sri Lanka series gives India a chance to move up before tougher challenges against New Zealand and Australia later in this cycle.
Updates
Bumrah, Jadeja set to return
As per reports, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could make their return to the team. Meanwhile, the selectors would be sweating over Washington Sundar's availability as the all-rounder sustained a right hamstring injury during the recent England ODI series.