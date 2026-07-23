Bowlers, Sooryavanshi shine as India thrash Zimbabwe in 1st T20I
What's the story
India registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series. The match was played at Harare Sports Club on Thursday. India's win was powered by a blistering half-century from young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored a brisk 50, helping India chase down a modest target of 126 with ease. India scored 126/3 in just 13.2 overs. Earlier, India restricted Zimbabwe to a score of 125/7 in 20 overs.
Record feat
Sooryavanshi's record-breaking 50
Sooryavanshi's blistering innings, which included four boundaries and as many sixes, made him the youngest player to score a half-century in international cricket.
He took just 18 balls to reach his maiden international 50 at the same venue where he had scored an explosive 175 in this year's U19 World Cup final.
His explosive batting reduced India's chase to a mere formality with 40 balls remaining.
Match progression
A blistering knock from the young sensation
Sooryavanshi took on Richard Ngarava in the second over, hitting two massive sixes and a boundary to score 20 runs.
Despite losing his opening partner Abhishek Sharma (1) to Blessing Muzarabani in the third over, Sooryavanshi continued his assault against Brad Evans.
He hit consecutive boundaries off Brad Evans before taking Blessing Muzarabani for two fours and a six down the ground.
However, he was dismissed on the very next ball after reaching his half-century.
Final push
Iyer gets his 1st win as T20I captain
After Sooryavanshi's dismissal, India were in a commanding position.
Ishan Kishan (35 off 24) and Shreyas Iyer (27 not out) made sure there were no further hiccups in guiding India home.
They took the team to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe.
The win also marked Iyer's first win as India's T20I captain on his eighth attempt after six consecutive defeats in Ireland and England.
Match details
Indian bowlers shine as Mayank makes sound return
Zimbabwe's innings was led by Wessly Madhevere (38) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (27 not out).
Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav (2/19) were the pick of the bowlers for India, with both claiming two wickets each.
The match saw a stellar return to international cricket for Mayank, who had been out for nearly two years due to a stress fracture and surgery.
He claimed 2/18 from his four overs and was awarded Man of the Match award.
Wesley
Best knock for Madhevere in two years
Zimbabwe were placed at 32 for 4 in the eighth over when Madhevere came in to bat.
He ended up scoring 39 runs off 34 balls, slamming 3 fours and a six.
Notably, it was his best score in 16 innings, as per Cricinfo.
Before this knock, his best effort was 43 against the same opposition in Harare, July 2024.
In 80 matches, he owns 1,295 runs at an average of 19.32.
Do you know?
4th duck for Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett
Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett recorded a first-ball duck. He was dismissed by Mayank. Notably, he recorded his 4th duck in 20 overs cricket for Zimbabwe. He remains 10 shy of the 2,000-run mark.
Information
Ryan Burl and Marumani clock 20-plus scores
Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl and Marumani clocked 20-plus scores. Burl managed 26 runs off 35 balls (4s: 1, 6s: 1). From 122 games, he has 2,040 runs at 25.50. On the other hand, Marumani slammed a 20-ball 27*. From 71 matches, he has amassed 1,325 runs at 19.77.
Duo
Key numbers for Kishan and Iyer
Kishan's 35 had three fours and two sixes. He consumed 24 balls.
With this knock, Kishan raced to 1,498 runs at 28.80 from 53 matches for India.
He also surpassed 150 fours (152), as per Cricinfo.
Meanwhile, Iyer hit a 24-ball 28*. He smashed three fours.
Iyer now owns 1,363 runs from 59 matches at 32.45 for India.
Information
Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava make inroads
Zimbabwe pacers Muzarabani and Ngarava were the wicket-takers for Zimbabwe. Muzarabani picked 2/26 from 4 overs. He has amassed 112 wickets from 93 matches at 21.05. Ngarava bowled 2.2 overs and managed 1/30. He raced to 123 scalps for Zimbabwe at 20.60.
Sooryavanshi
Youngest half-centurion in T20Is
As per Cricbuzz, Sooryavanshi is now the youngest half-centurion in T20Is.
Aged 15 years and 118 days, he broke Louis Bruce's record for Gibralta against Malta in 2021.
Youngest at the time of maiden T20I fifty
15y 118d - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (IND) vs ZIM, Harare, 2026
16y 56d - Louis Bruce (Gibraltar) vs Malta, Albergaria, 2021
16y 76d - Kavin Chaddha (Indonesia) vs Sweden, Bali, 2026
16y 89d - Alusine Turay (Sierra Leone) vs Ghana, Benoni, 2023
Sachin
Sooryavanshi breaks Sachin's record
Sooryavanshi has also become the youngest player to smash a fifty in international cricket across formats among FM teams.
He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record.
Youngest at the time of maiden fifty in international cricket (FM teams)
15y 118d - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (IND) vs ZIM, Harare, 2026 (T20I)
16y 213d - Sachin Tendulkar (IND) vs PAK, Faisalabad, 1989 (Test)
16y 214d - Shahid Afridi (PAK) vs SL, Nairobi, 1996 (ODI)
17y 39d - Mushtaq Mohammad (PAK) vs IND, Kolkata, 1960 (Test)
Runs
7th fifty in T20s for Sooryavanshi
Sooryavanshi's knock was laced with four fours and four sixes. He struck at 263.16.
In four matches for India, he has raced to 92 runs at an average of 23. His strike rate reads 209.9. He has hit nine sixes to date.
Before this, he smashed 42 runs across three matches in India's tour of England recently.
Overall in the 20-over format, Sooryavanshi 1,569 runs from 38 matches at 42-plus.
He smashed his 7th fifty (100s: 4).