India to play a warm-up match before T20 World Cup

The Indian cricket team will conclude its white-ball series against New Zealand with the final match on January 31. The final T20 match of the series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram. After this, they will regroup in Mumbai for their T20 World Cup title defense. Before the main event starts on February 7, India are likely to play a practice match against South Africa on February 4 at DY Patil Stadium.

Match confirmation Warm-up match details and ICC's role The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to announce the warm-up matches, a customary pre-tournament practice before any global event. However, according to Cricbuzz, India will take on South Africa in this practice game. The confirmation comes from BCCI and Cricket South Africa (CSA) insiders who have acknowledged the fixture but are waiting for official ICC confirmation.

Group stages India and South Africa's World Cup groups Team India is placed in Group A with Pakistan, the Netherlands, the United States, and Namibia. South Africa, last edition's runners-up, are in Group D with Canada, Afghanistan, New Zealand, and UAE. They will play their first match against Canada at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 9. Meanwhile, India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against USA on February 7. The match will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

