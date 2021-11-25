India vs NZ: Hosts lose Mayank Agarwal, Gill registers half-century

India sailed through the first session on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur. Although the hosts lost Mayank Agarwal early on, Shubman Gill compensated. He went on to complete his fourth half-century in Test cricket. The Indians sustained a fierce spell by Kyle Jamieson, who uprooted Agarwal. Here is the session report.

India managed 24/1 in 10 overs

Gill and Agarwal looked comfortable in the first few overs. The duo negotiated NZ's pacers well. However, Jamieson was on the money, troubling the duo. He drew first blood, getting rid of Agarwal (13) in the eighth over. He regularly kept the ball in the off-stump channel. Notably, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel came into the attack early on. India managed 24/1 in 10 overs.

Fourth Test half-century for Gill

Gill accelerated after his opening partner Agarwal departed. He continued to play strokes even as the Kiwi bowlers tried to jeopardize him. In the 27th over, Gill reached his fourth half-century in Test cricket. This is his first 50+ Test score since February this year. Gill now has a wonderful opportunity to slam his maiden century in the format.

Gill, Pujara rebuild the Indian innings

Pujara joined Gill after the early dismissal of Agarwal. The duo rebuilt the Indian innings, denying NZ any more breakthroughs in the first session. While Gill was the aggressor, Pujara took his due to time to acclimatize. They shared a 61-run stand as India regained momentum. Team India finished on 82/1 (29) at the stroke of lunch.

Jamieson was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers

Jamieson was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers in the first session. He conceded just 12 runs and gave the Kiwis a crucial breakthrough. Pace spearhead Tim Southee was a touch expensive. He leaked 24 runs in six overs without taking a wicket. Off-spinner Ajaz Patel too conceded runs at 3.90 per over. His compatriot William Somerville was impressive.