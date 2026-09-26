Formidable India take on West Indies in 1st ODI: Preview 

The Greenfield International Stadium has hosted only two matches since its inception in 2018.

The first was a low-scoring affair where India beat West Indies by nine wickets.

A fresh pitch could prompt the toss-winning captain to bat first, as dew won't be an issue.

This could give spinners some turn and bounce once the ball gets old.

The match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network and streamed online on JioStar app/website (2:00pm IST).