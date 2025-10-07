Arun Jaitley Stadium: Decoding India and WI's H2H record (Tests)
The Indian cricket team hosts West Indies for the 2nd and final Test of the two-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The match will start from October 10 onward. India hammered the Windies by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad inside three days. They will want to dictate the show now in Delhi. Here we present the key stats.
India's overall record at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Overall, India have featured in 35 Test matches here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. India have won 14 matches in addition to drawing 15. Another six matches have seen India lose. India have beaten Australia the most times here (4).
IND vs WI
West Indies have beaten India twice at Arun Jaitley Stadium
As per ESPNcricinfo, India and West Indies have met each other 7 times at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The visitors have won twice. India have claimed one victory. Meanwhile, 4 matches have been drawn. India's lone win against West Indies here came back in 2011. WI's two wins here have come in 1974 and 1987 respectively.