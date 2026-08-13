AIFF announces India's withdrawal from FIFA ASEAN Cup: Here's why
What's the story
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced India's withdrawal from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup. The decision comes as a result of India's commitment to a high-profile international friendly against five-time world champions Brazil in October. AIFF deputy secretary general M Satyanarayanan confirmed the decision. "We have pulled out of the FIFA ASEAN Cup since we can't play both Brazil and FIFA ASEAN Cup," he told PTI.
Tournament details
What is FIFA ASEAN Cup?
The inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup was meant to be a new international tournament for teams from the ASEAN region.
India were invited as a non-ASEAN participant and had initially accepted FIFA's invitation to take part in this new tournament.
They were drawn in Division 1 Group A with Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.
The competition is set to take place during the September 21-October 6 FIFA international window.
Conflict resolution
India to play Brazil during FIFA international window
However, India's commitment to play Brazil on October 3 at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium created a scheduling conflict.
The AIFF had previously considered sending a separate or developmental squad for the ASEAN Cup but has now decided to withdraw completely and use the international window for friendlies instead.
This decision comes after they had earlier accepted the ASEAN Cup invitation.
Upcoming fixtures
AIFF exploring additional friendly options for India
As per reports, along with Brazil, India are also said to be looking at friendlies against teams that played in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Cabo Verde and Iran are among the teams being considered, but these matches have not yet been officially confirmed by the AIFF.
The federation's decision marks a major departure from its earlier plans this year when it had accepted FIFA's invitation and signed the participation agreement.