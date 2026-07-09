Varun and Rana sustained hamstring injuries

Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of remaining England T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 10:37 pm Jul 09, 202610:37 pm

What's the story

The Indian cricket team has suffered a major blow as medium pacer Harshit Rana and spinner Varun Chakaravarthy have been ruled out of the last two T20Is against England. Both players sustained hamstring injuries during the third T20I at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that both players have been ruled out after an assessment by their medical team.