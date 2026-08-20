Five Indian bowlers with terrific starts to their Test careers
What's the story
The talented Manav Suthar spun India to a memorable 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the 1st Test in Galle. Suthar took a historic 10-wicket haul in only his second Test. His six-fer in India's 371-run defense sealed the victory. The left-arm spinner recorded a six-fer in his second successive Test. Here are Indian bowlers who made exceptionally strong starts to their Test careers.
#1
Narendra Hirwani
Narendra Hirwani made his Test debut against West Indies in Chennai in 1988.
The former wrist-spinner produced incredible figures of 8/61 and 8/75. His 16/136 are still the best match returns for a bowler on Test debut.
He followed that with a six-fer in his next Test - 6/59 against New Zealand in Bengaluru.
Hirwani, whose form eventually declined, finished with 66 Test wickets.
#2
Axar Patel
All-rounder Axar Patel has had a similar trajectory in Test cricket.
The left-arm finger spinner made his debut against England in the 2021 Chennai Test. He took a fifer as England failed to chase down 482.
Axar followed it up with 6/38 and 5/32 in Ahmedabad, finishing the series with 27 wickets at 10.59.
Despite that stunning start, injuries and competition have affected his Test opportunities.
#3
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan
Unlike Axar and Hirwani, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan made his Test debut for India away from home.
At 17, Sivaramakrishnan went wicketless in his first game, against West Indies at St John's in 1983.
However, the 1984/85 England Test series at home brought out his best. He took 6/64 and 6/117 in his first Test, followed by 6/99 in the second.
The former wrist-spinner played only nine Tests.
#4
Mohammad Nissar
The late Mohammad Nissar is an exception, a fast bowler on this elite list.
Nissar has the distinction of taking India's first-ever wicket in Test cricket. He was India's frontline seamer on their Test debut - the 1932 game against England at Lord's.
Known as one of India's fastest bowlers, Nissar took 5/93 in that Lord's Test.
In his next Test, against England in Bombay, he claimed 5/90.
#5
Manav Suthar
As mentioned, Manav Suthar is the latest entrant on this list.
According to Cricbuzz, he is among the five bowlers with multiple fifers in the first two Tests for India.
At 24 years and 16 days, Suthar became the youngest Indian spinner to record a 10-wicket match haul in an away Test.
He took 6/33 against Afghanistan and 6/55 against Sri Lanka.