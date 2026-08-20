Five Indian bowlers with terrific starts to their Test careers

Narendra Hirwani made his Test debut against West Indies in Chennai in 1988.

The former wrist-spinner produced incredible figures of 8/61 and 8/75. His 16/136 are still the best match returns for a bowler on Test debut.

He followed that with a six-fer in his next Test - 6/59 against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Hirwani, whose form eventually declined, finished with 66 Test wickets.