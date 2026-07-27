Indian bowlers to achieve this T20I feat thrice
What's the story
With a 35-run win in Harare, India routed Zimbabwe 3-0 in the three-match T20I series. In the final game, India compiled 192/5 before restricting Zimbabwe to 157/7. Mayank Yadav took a match-winning three-fer. He was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking a wicket off the first ball. Here are the Indians to take a wicket off the first ball of a T20I thrice.
Milestone
Mayank joins this Indian player
In the final T20I, Mayank Yadav became the latest Indian to take a wicket on the first ball of a T20I thrice.
He did so in the opener as well, which was the series' first ball. On both occasions, he dismissed Brian Bennett.
His previous T20I before this series saw Mayank achieve this feat for the first time.
Mayank joined Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the only Indians to do so thrice.
Information
Other Indians to do this multiple times
According to Cricbuzz, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Ravichandran Ashwin are the only Indians other than Mayank and Bhuvneshwar to take a wicket off the first ball of a T20I innings multiple times (twice each).
Landmark
Another feat for Mayank
According to Cricbuzz, Mayank is now the only Indian to take a wicket on the first ball of a T20I.
In the series opener, he joined Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya. He eventually finished with 4-0-18-2.
Arshdeep achieved this feat against the USA in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, while Hardik did so against Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup.