Indian bowlers to achieve this T20I feat thrice 

In the final T20I, Mayank Yadav became the latest Indian to take a wicket on the first ball of a T20I thrice.

He did so in the opener as well, which was the series' first ball. On both occasions, he dismissed Brian Bennett.

His previous T20I before this series saw Mayank achieve this feat for the first time.

Mayank joined Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the only Indians to do so thrice.