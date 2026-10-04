Indian cricket team players who returned from career-threatening injuries
What's the story
Indian cricket team has witnessed several players overcome injuries that threatened to derail promising careers. Some faced lengthy rehabilitation, while others battled setbacks that demanded extraordinary patience and determination. Their returns were not simply about regaining fitness; they involved rebuilding confidence, adapting their games and proving themselves again at the highest level. These comebacks remain powerful reminders of how resilience can reshape sporting careers.
#1
Yuvraj Singh - Fighting back after cancer
Yuvraj Singh's comeback after being diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer became one of Indian cricket's most remarkable stories.
He underwent extensive chemotherapy in the United States while still determined to return to international cricket.
Yuvraj eventually made his comeback in 2012, only months after completing treatment.
His return culminated in a memorable hundred against England in an ODI at Cuttack.
#2
Anil Kumble - Playing through a broken jaw
Anil Kumble's courage was on full display during India's 2002 Test against the West Indies in Antigua.
After being struck on the face by a Merv Dillon delivery, Kumble suffered a fractured jaw.
Rather than leaving the contest permanently, he returned to bowl with his jaw heavily strapped.
He famously dismissed Brian Lara despite the injury. As per Cricinfo, he clocked 1/29 from 14 overs.
#3
Shreyas Iyer - Returning after a serious back injury
Shreyas Iyer's career was interrupted by a serious back problem that required surgery and forced him to miss important international cricket.
His rehabilitation kept him away from the game for an extended period, including India's 2023 ICC World Test Championship final and the ODI series against Australia.
He returned during the Asia Cup later that year and subsequently played a decisive role in India's ODI World Cup campaign.
#4
Mohammed Shami - Recovering from a serious ankle injury
Mohammed Shami's 2023 ODI World Cup campaign ended with a remarkable run of performances before an ankle injury forced him out of action.
The injury subsequently required surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation period.
Shami returned to competitive cricket in 2024 after months away, demonstrating the physical demands involved in rebuilding a fast bowler's career following a significant injury and extended spell on the sidelines.
He last played for India in February-March 2025.