'Never seen a more confused Indian team management': Mohammad Kaif

Omission impact

Management under fire for confusing decisions

Moreover, Samson was excluded from India's Playing XI for the Zimbabwe T20I tour, raising questions about the communication. And Samson returned for the 5th T20I, even though he isn't part of India's squad for the Zimbabwe games. The decision to drop Sooryavanshi after his first three T20Is has sparked debate over whether it was justified or if experience should have been prioritized amid team struggles.