Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / Asian Games: Decoding the achievements of wrestler Antim Panghal
Asian Games: Decoding the achievements of wrestler Antim Panghal
Panghal lost to Japan's Moe Kiyooka

Asian Games: Decoding the achievements of wrestler Antim Panghal

By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 03, 2026
08:31 pm
What's the story

Indian wrestler Antim Panghal has won a silver medal in the women's 53kg category at the 2026 Asian Games. She lost to Japan's Moe Kiyooka in the gold-medal match, with a score of 1-9. Despite her defeat, this is a major milestone for Antim as it marks her second medal at the Asian Games after winning bronze in Hangzhou.

Pathway

Antim's journey to the final

Antim had a stellar run to reach the final. She started her campaign with a 9-0 win over Kazakhstan's Shugyla Omirbek.

The Indian wrestler then defeated Uzbekistan's Sakibjamal Esbosynova 8-0 in the quarterfinals and China's Jin Zhang 6-1 in the semifinals.

This performance made her only the third Indian woman wrestler after Geetika Jakhar and Vinesh Phogat to reach an Asian Games wrestling final.

Final bout

A look at the final match

In the final, Antim started cautiously as Kiyooka took an early lead.

The Japanese wrestler was awarded a point after Antim failed to score during the passivity period, ending the first period 2-0 in her favor.

Though Antim tried to make an attempt to score by scoring points, she was overpowered by Kiyooka who capitalized on the opening and scored a takedown to win gold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Historic feat

First Indian woman wrestler to win medal at Asiad 2026

Antim's silver medal is a historic achievement as she is the first Indian woman wrestler to win a medal at the ongoing Aichi-Nagoya Games, as per IANS. Her feat adds to India's tally of six wrestling medals at the Asian Games 2026.

The Indian contingent had a good day with Aman Sehrawat winning gold in men's freestyle 57kg and Deepak Punia bagging bronze in men's 97kg event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Career

A look at her career achievements

Panghal, a star in the 53kg category, has won two bronze medals at the World Championships.

As mentioned, she now has two Asian Games medals.

She is also a two-time medal winner (silver and bronze) at Asian Championships.

She is a three-time gold medalist and overall a five-time medal winner at Grand Prix.

Panghal also won a silver at U23 Asian Championships. At the U20 World Championships, she has bagged two gold.

Lastly, she won a bronze at U17 World Championships.

ADVERTISEMENT