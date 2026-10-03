Asian Games: Decoding the achievements of wrestler Antim Panghal

Antim had a stellar run to reach the final. She started her campaign with a 9-0 win over Kazakhstan's Shugyla Omirbek.

The Indian wrestler then defeated Uzbekistan's Sakibjamal Esbosynova 8-0 in the quarterfinals and China's Jin Zhang 6-1 in the semifinals.

This performance made her only the third Indian woman wrestler after Geetika Jakhar and Vinesh Phogat to reach an Asian Games wrestling final.