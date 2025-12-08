Presenting Indian batters with 300-plus runs in three-match ODI series

Virat Kohli shattered plenty of records in the 2025 ODI series against South Africa at home. The 37-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Series after recording three back-to-back 50-plus scores, including two tons. His 65* (45) in a crucial run-chase in the Vizag decider helped India win the series 2-1. Here are the Indians with 300-plus runs in a three-match bilateral ODI series.

#1 Shubman Gill: 360 runs vs New Zealand, 2023 In January 2023, Shubman Gill became the first Indian to score over 300 runs in a bilateral ODI series comprising three matches. He hammered 360 runs from three innings on the back of his historic double-century in the opener in Hyderabad. Gill, who became India's fifth double-centurion in ODIs, recorded scores of 208, 40*, and 112 in the series.

#2 Virat Kohli: 302 runs vs South Africa, 2025 According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli became only the second Indian on this elite list. The star batter powered India with centuries in the first two ODIs (135 in Ranchi and 102 in Raipur). Although India lost the 2nd ODI, Kohli's blistering 65* made a mark in a run-chase of 271. Notably, Kohli had a strike rate of 117.05 in three games.