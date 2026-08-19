These Indians have recorded match 10-fers in Sri Lanka (Tests)

Suthar's match-winning performance included impressive figures of 4/76 in the first innings and an even better 6/55 in the second.

The left-arm spinner was brilliant on Day 5 of the game as the Lankans lost their last four wickets for just seven runs.

Three of his wickets came in a solitary over as the hosts were folded for 206 while chasing 372.

His match haul of 10/131 (45.2 overs) is now the best by an Indian bowler on Sri Lankan soil.