These Indians have recorded match 10-fers in Sri Lanka (Tests)
What's the story
Young spin-bowling all-rounder Manav Suthar made history by becoming the third Indian bowler to register a 10-wicket match haul in Sri Lanka. His stellar performance helped India win the first Test match against the Lankans by a massive 165 runs in Galle. With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. On this note, we look at the Indians with match 10-fers in the island nation.
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Manav Suthar - 10/131 in Galle, 2026
Suthar's match-winning performance included impressive figures of 4/76 in the first innings and an even better 6/55 in the second.
The left-arm spinner was brilliant on Day 5 of the game as the Lankans lost their last four wickets for just seven runs.
Three of his wickets came in a solitary over as the hosts were folded for 206 while chasing 372.
His match haul of 10/131 (45.2 overs) is now the best by an Indian bowler on Sri Lankan soil.
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Ravichandran Ashwin - 10/160 in Galle, 2015
Former off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made the ball talk on Day 1 of the 2015 Galle affair.
The ace spinner triggered a collapse that saw the islanders being bundled out for 183 despite being once placed at 139/5.
Ashwin recorded his then-best overseas figures of 6/46, though India later lost this Test by 63 runs.
The spinner further claimed a four-fer (4/114) in his second outing, finishing the match with 10/160 from 42 overs.
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Harbhajan Singh - 10/153 in Galle, 2008
Harbhajan Singh, another legendary off-spinner, was the first Indian with a match 10-fer in Sri Lanka.
He was brilliant in the second innings of the 2008 Galle affair.
Responding to India's first-innings score of 329/10, the Lankans were cruising at 137/1 before the 'Bhajji' storm hit them.
Harbhajan returned with 6/102 and followed it up with another brilliant spell (4/51).
India won by 170 runs as the ace spinner finished with 10/153 from 54.3 overs.