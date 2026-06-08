Listing innings defeats for Afghanistan in Test cricket

#2

Innings & 262 runs vs India, 2018

Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium hosted Afghanistan's maiden Test in 2018, against India. It was another one-sided affair as the hosts wrapped up the affair inside two days, winning by a massive innings & 262 runs. Batting first, India finished at a brilliant 474/10 thanks to tons from Murali Vijay (105) and Shikhar Dhawan (107). In response, Afghanistan crumbled under the pressure and were bowled out for 109 and 103 in their two innings. Ravinchandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed four wickets each in the visitors' first and second innings, respectively.