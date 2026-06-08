Listing innings defeats for Afghanistan in Test cricket
What's the story
Team India has registered its biggest-ever Test victory, defeating Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs in a one-off match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India posted a mammoth total of 564/8d. Afghanistan were bowled out for just 152 and 112 in their two innings. On this note, we list down the innings defeat for Afghanistan in Test cricket.
#1
Innings & 300 runs vs India, 2026
The aforementioned game saw Afghanistan suffer their biggest Test defeat - by an innings and 300 runs. KL Rahul (100) and Shubman Gill (126) slammed tons as India declared their first innings at 564/8d. In response, Afghanistan were bowled out for 152, with Manav Suthar taking a historic six-fer. Upon receiving the follow-on, Afghanistan perished for 112 as Washington Sundar claimed four wickets.
#2
Innings & 262 runs vs India, 2018
Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium hosted Afghanistan's maiden Test in 2018, against India. It was another one-sided affair as the hosts wrapped up the affair inside two days, winning by a massive innings & 262 runs. Batting first, India finished at a brilliant 474/10 thanks to tons from Murali Vijay (105) and Shikhar Dhawan (107). In response, Afghanistan crumbled under the pressure and were bowled out for 109 and 103 in their two innings. Ravinchandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed four wickets each in the visitors' first and second innings, respectively.
#2
Innings & 73 runs vs Zimbabwe, 2025
Afghanistan's only other innings defeat, by 73 runs, came against Zimbabwe in Harare last year. Batting first, the visitors were bundled out for just 127 runs as Brad Evans trapped five batters. Zimbabwe then posted a fine total of 359/10 in response, with Ben Curran scoring his maiden Test century (121). In their second innings, Afghanistan struggled once again and were dismissed for 159 runs. Richard Ngarava took a fifer on this occasion.