2 days for IPL 2026: 2 favorites to reach final

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 approaches, it will be interesting to see who takes home the trophy. The likes of Mumbai Indians (MI) , Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all in contention. RCB are the defending champions and enter the season trying to defend their crown. With two days left, here are two favorite sides to reach this year's IPL final.

Option 1 MI can reach the final under Pandya MI, under Hardik Pandya, could be in business. For quite sometime now, they haven't won the trophy and one could expect them to come strong. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan didn't hold back in his support for the MI, saying, "Only 1 team wining this year and it's @mipaltan." He further elaborated on the "Stick to Cricket" podcast, saying, "I'll throw the first name out there. Mumbai Indians will win it this year. They have not won it for a few. They've got an incredible team."

Team strength MI's strong lineup and past success The Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful teams in IPL history. With experienced players like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks, they are expected to be strong contenders despite falling short in the playoffs last year. MI's stellar track record and a well-balanced team could aid them. As per ESPNcricinfo, from 277 IPL matches, MI have won 153 times (including two Super Over wins). MI have lost 122 times (including two Super Overs).

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Alternative prediction CSK can face MI in IPL 2026 final Alastair Cook has backed defending champions RCB to retain their title this season. He has shown faith in the team setup and coaching of Andy Flower for their success. Phil Tufnell initially agreed with Cook's choice but later leaned toward CSK as another strong contender, citing the Sanju Samson factor. CSK are a strong unit and have some quality players in their ranks.

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