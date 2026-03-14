Cheteshwar Pujara raises concerns over SRH's away record in IPL

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has raised concerns over Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) performance in away matches. Despite having one of the most explosive batting line-ups in the tournament, SRH have struggled to replicate their home ground success at other venues. The IPL 2026 season is set to kick off on March 28.

Team dynamics Heavy dependence on top-order batsmen Pujara noted that SRH's heavy dependence on their top-order batsmen has been exploited by rival teams in away matches. "SRH are a very destructive side and score a lot of runs when they play at home in Hyderabad. But away from home, their record is very poor," he told Jio Hotstar. The former Indian cricketer added that when these key players are dismissed, the team struggles to maintain its momentum.

Player spotlight Praise for SRH's opening pair Despite his concerns over the team's away record, Pujara was all praise for SRH's opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. He called them one of the most destructive opening pairs in IPL history. "Both are batters who know how to attack from ball one," Pujara said, adding that their aggressive batting has helped SRH consistently cross the 250-run mark in recent seasons.

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