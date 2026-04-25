IPL: CSK take on GT, aim to extend winning streak

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in their next 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) assignment. The match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on April 26. Though CSK own just three wins from seven matches, they have clinched three of their last four games. Meanwhile, the Titans have also recorded three wins and four losses. Here is the match preview.

Team strategy Both teams eye crucial points Sanju Samson's return to form has bolstered CSK in recent games. Their bowling has also improved drastically. Meanwhile, the Titans have been mostly let down by their middle-order batters. Most of their bowlers also looked ineffective in their last outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Their top-three batters, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, have been among the runs. Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna have been their performing bowlers.

Match analysis Pitch conditions and other details The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium has evolved over time, offering good bounce for batters to play their shots. There won't be much movement for pacers with the new ball, while spinners too haven't found much grip or turn like in the old days. With the game starting at 3:30pm IST, dew is unlikely to play a part. Meanwhile, the match will be broadcast on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (App & Website).

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Information Here's the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, CSK have recorded four wins and as many defeats against the Titans since the latter's IPL debut in 2022. At home, the five-time champions have won both their games against GT.

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Team lineup A look at the probable XIIs CSK Probable XII: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Akeal Hosein. GT Probable XII: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.