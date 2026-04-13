IPL 2026: These player battles can headline CSK-KKR clash 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be looking to continue their winning momentum when they face a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an important Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash. The match is scheduled for Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While CSK have just one win across four games, KKR are the only team without a win this season (3 defeats, 1 NR). Here we decode the anticipated player battles in the upcoming game.

#1 Sanju Samson vs Sunil Narine After three successive failures, Sanju Samson came out all guns blazing and smashed a superb century against Delhi Capitals in his last outing (115* off 56). KKR would not want the CSK star to replicate his heroics. Their captain, Ajinkya Rahane, can hence consider introducing mystery spinner Sunil Narine in the powerplay. As per ESPNcricinfo, Narine has dismissed Samson thrice in the IPL. The latter has managed just 66 runs in this battle at a paltry strike rate of 80.48.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane versus Jamie Overton Rahane will have a point to prove as he has struggled big time at the Chepauk. The veteran batter has managed just 271 runs across 17 IPL innings at this venue at 16.93. His face-off with in-form CSK pacer Jamie Overton would be enticing. The latter starred with the ball in his last outing, claiming 4/18 from his 4 overs against DC.

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