IPL 2026: Can DC break PBKS's unbeaten run? 

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match is scheduled for April 25 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Currently, DC are sixth on the points table with three wins from six matches. On the other hand, PBKS are in exceptional form with five wins and are the only unbeaten team in the tournament. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report and other details The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium favors slow bowlers in the first half of the match but improves for batters as it progresses. With the game starting at 3:30pm IST, spinners are likely to get some assistance in the middle overs. Meanwhile, the small dimensions of the ground will also aid big hitting. The match will be broadcast on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (App & Website).

Match dynamics Can DC hand PBKS their 1st defeat of the season? PBKS will look to keep their winning run going as they move closer to a spot in the playoffs. Captain Shreyas Iyer has led from the front with his batting while all their top-three batters have been among runs. Their bowlers have also performed as a cohesive unit. Though most of the DC batters have also delivered, their performances have not come collectively. The bowling unit has performed better than the batting, but Kuldeep Yadav's form remains a concern.

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H2H Here's the head-to-head record The battle of the North has seen many close encounters. DC and PBKS have featured in 34 IPL matches over the years, as per ESPNcricinfo. The head-to-head record cannot separate the two sides, as they have recorded 17 wins each against each other. One of DC's wins came via the Super Over. At home, the Capitals have six wins and as many defeats against PBKS.

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Team lineup A look at the probable XIIs PBKS (Probable XII): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. DC (Probable XII): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.