IPL 2026: Can DC turn the tide against RR?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This match, which will take place on Sunday evening, is pivotal for both teams, with DC needing a big win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, RR will look to capitalize on their strong batting lineup and secure a victory on the high-scoring pitch. Here is the preview.

Game specifics Pitch report and other details Delhi Capitals have a poor home record this season, winning just one of their six matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The pitch has not been conducive to high-scoring games lately, which could favor spinners and lead to scores below 200. Meanwhile, the match will begin at 7:30pm IST and will be broadcast on JioStar Network channels. It can also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Scenario Vital games for both teams While RR (six wins in 11 games) can qualify for playoffs with wins in each of their three remaining games, DC (5 wins in 12 games) will officially be eliminated with another defeat. The latter have struggled with their spin attack and pace unit lately. Meanwhile, RR have also struggled in the bowling department, with Jofra Archer not getting consistent support.

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Rivalry stats A look at the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, DC and RR have clashed 31 times in the IPL, with the head-to-head record being a narrow 16-15 in DC's favor. The Capitals won by seven wickets when these two sides met earlier this season, having chased down the 226-run target. Notably, DC have a 7-3 lead over the Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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Team formations Probable XIIs of DC and RR DC (Probable XII): KL Rahul (wk), Abhishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar. RR (Probable XII): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasum Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Dehpande, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.