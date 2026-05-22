IPL 2026: These player battles can headline LSG-PBKS contest

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is nearing its end, with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) set to clash in their respective final league match. The game will be played at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday. While LSG have already been eliminated from playoff contention, PBKS must prevail to keep their chances alive. Here we look at the player battles that can headline this contest.

#1 Priyansh Arya vs Prince Yadav Priyansh Arya hammered a fiery 37-ball 93 when PBKS and LSG met earlier in the season. Though LSG conceded 257/7 in that game, pacer Prince Yadav bowled a sensational spell (2/25 from 4 overs). As both these players operate in the powerplay, their battle would be enticing. While Arya's strike rate this season is a stunning 212.87, Yadav has claimed 16 wickets at 26.69.

#2 Mitchell Marsh vs Arshdeep Singh The in-form Mitchell Marsh can severely dent PBKS's hopes. Arshdeep Singh will hence have the onus to trap the Australian with the new ball. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Australian has scored 56 runs off just 32 balls across eight T20 innings against the left-arm pacer. However, Arshdeep has dismissed Marsh thrice, showing he knows how to outthink him with his variations in length and angles.

Advertisement