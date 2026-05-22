IPL 2026: Can LSG spoil PBKS's playoff hopes in Lucknow?
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on each other in their respective final league game of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The contest will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. While LSG have already been eliminated from the playoff race, PBKS must win to keep their chances alive. Here is the preview.
Pitch report
Pitch report and other details
The Ekana International Stadium has been a balanced pitch for both batters and bowlers in the 2026 IPL season. It is one of the few venues where 200-plus scores aren't common, with only two such instances this season. Spinners are always in the game due to the slow nature of the wicket, making it difficult for batters to score runs freely. The game, which will get underway at 7:30pm IST, will be live-streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).
Match history
A look at head-to-head record
Coming to the head-to-head record, the two teams have met seven times in the IPL, as per ESPNcricinfo. While PBKS prevailed four times, the remaining three outings saw LSG win. At home, LSG have a 1-2 win-loss record against the Mohali-based side. When these two sides met earlier this season, the Kings won by 54 runs after posting 254/7 while batting first.
Team performance
Crucial match for PBKS
PBKS, last year's finalists, have also been struggling in recent matches. They have lost six consecutive games but still sit fifth on the points table with 13 points. A win against LSG is crucial for them to keep their playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, the bottom-placed LSG have won just four of their 13 games so far. They would want to end their dismal campaign on a high.
PBKS vs LSG
Bowlers have let PBKS down
Though PBKS boast arguably the most destructive batting line-up this season, bowlers have let them down big time. Dropped catches have also contributed to PBKS's downfall in IPL 2026. Shashank Singh has been at the center of most of these blunders. Coming to LSG, batting was their major concern for the majority of the season. Fast-bowling has been their strongest department this season, and this can help them breeze past the Kings.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIIs
LSG (Probable XII): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, and Digvesh Singh Rathi. PBKS (Probable XII): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Performers
Here are the key performers
Having raced to 563 runs from 13 games at 43.31, Mitchell Marsh is LSG's leading run-getter of the season. Prince Yadav has bowled some sensational spells this season, having claimed 16 wickets at 26.69. Prabhsimran Singh has hammered five fifties in IPL 2026. This includes 441 runs at a strike rate of 167.68. With 473 runs at a strike rate of 162.54, Cooper Connolly is PBKS's leading run-getter this year.
Poll