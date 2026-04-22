IPL 2026: Can depleted CSK line-up survive MI's wrath? 

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will square off in Match 33 of IPL 2026. The rivalry, known as IPL's El Clasico, will renew at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI, who returned to winning ways by thrashing Gujarat, would hope for Rohit Sharma's return. Similarly, the CSK camp could be bolstered by MS Dhoni's first game. Expect MI to outshine a depleted CSK line-up.

Team news CSK continue to reel with injuries In a positive development, Dhoni was recently spotted with the wicket-keeping gloves in the CSK nets. However, CSK's worries have deepened with the injured Khaleel Ahmed and Ayush Mhatre ruled out of this season. The latter's exclusion would certainly hurt CSK. Moreover, MI recently broke their losing streak, beating GT by 99 runs. And CSK are coming off a 10-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Form Bumrah expected to rattle CSK's top order Jasprit Bumrah, who had a brief wicketless run, shut his critics by striking on the very first ball against Gujarat Titans. He finally shone in the Powerplay, something MI will definitely exploit against CSK. The Yellow Army currently has a vulnerable top order. Although Sanju Samson has shown class, he tends to throw away his starts. And Ruturaj Gaikwad's dip in form is evident.

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Information No total safe at Wankhede Stadium MI certainly gained from Tilak Varma's match-winning ton against GT. However, nothing is guaranteed at Wankhede Stadium. Even a 210-run total isn't safe at the batting-friendly wicket here. Dew favors the chasing side more often than not.

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