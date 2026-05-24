IPL 2026: RR beat MI to reach playoffs; PBKS eliminated 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in the penultimate league game of IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium. While MI concluded their season with four wins, RR became the fourth and final side to reach the playoffs. Punjab Kings (PBKS), who were unbeaten in their first seven games, have been knocked out. Besides, RR successfully defended 205, riding on Jofra Archer's all-round exploits.

Chase How the chase started MI's chase was off to a woeful start. Jofra Archer removed Rohit Sharma in the first over before dismissing Naman Dhir in his next. MI were 38/4, with Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma also falling in the Powerplay. However, a counter-attack from Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav took MI past 100. The former smashed an 18-ball 33 before falling to Yash Raj Punja.

Partnership Hardik, Suryakumar add 48-run stand Despite Jacks's dismissal, MI skipper Hardik started by smashing two quick sixes. Suryakumar, who earlier took chances against Yash Raj Punja and Ravindra Jadeja, complemented Hardik well. Suryakumar finally ended his half-century drought by scoring his second of the season in the 14th over. He reached the mark off 32 balls. However, Archer ended Hardik's blitz (34 off 15 balls) in the 16th over.

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Feats Suryakumar attains these feats During his knock, Suryakumar became the second batter to complete 4000-plus runs for MI in T20 cricket (IPL and CLT20 combined). He is only behind Rohit (6,432). With his fourth, SKY also became only the second batter to reach 1,500 IPL runs at Wankhede Stadium. Rohit (2,632) is the only batter with more IPL runs at this venue than Suryakumar.

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Information Archer bowls match-winning spell Archer was the match's standout bowler. After starring with his innings-defining cameo, the English samer took three wickets for just 17 runs in four overs. Yash Raj Punja also bowled a fine spell when MI required 56 runs off 24 balls.

Innings How RR's innings started Earlier, RR saw a 33-run opening stand after being invited to bat. They lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi within four balls. Skipper Riyan Parag came out with a positive intent, but his early dismissal (14 off 8 balls) reduced RR to 54/3. A counter-attack from Dhruv Jurel and Dasun Shanaka took RR toward 100, but a run-out sent Shanaka back before this mark.