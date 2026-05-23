IPL 2026: Can MI dent RR's playoff dreams at Wankhede? 

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to end their disappointing season on a high note when they face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the penultimate league game of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. While MI are seeking a consolation win, RR can confirm a playoff berth with a triumph. Here is the preview.

Match specifics Pitch report, timing, and streaming details The Wankhede Stadium is known for its batting-friendly pitch but also offers some assistance to bowlers. Fast bowlers can expect early swing due to the stadium's proximity to the Arabian Sea. In IPL 2026, the average first innings score at this venue has been around 220. Meanwhile, the match will start at 3:30pm IST and will be telecasted on JioStar Network Channels with live streaming available on JioHotstar (App & Website).

Playoff prospects RR in contention for playoffs As mentioned, the Royals are strong contenders for the only remaining playoff spot. They don't have to depend on other teams' results if they beat MI. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been their best batter this season, as Dhruv Jurel has also done well in this department. Though their bowlers have struggled lately, they will back themselves to come good against a struggling MI XI. Despite the presence of several big names, MI have struggled to get combined performances this year.

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H2H Here's the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, RR have won 15 of their 31 IPL matches against MI, with the latter clinching the other 16. Though the five-time champions dominate the overall head-to-head record, RR have won five of their last seven games against them. The Royals had beaten MI by 27 runs in their previous encounter this season, which was affected by rain and played in Guwahati. At the Wankhede, RR have a 4-5 win-loss record over MI.

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Team lineup Probable XIIs of MI and RR MI (Probable XII): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma, AM Ghazanfar. RR (Probable XII): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius/Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.