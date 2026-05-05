IPL: Rohit, Rickelton become first MI pair with this feat 

Mumbai Indians (MI) openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton have created history by becoming the first pair in the franchise's history to stitch three century-plus stands in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Their latest partnership of 143 runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday was also the joint fourth-highest batting partnership for MI for any wicket, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Historical context Rohit, Rickelton join elite list Before Sharma and Rickelton, three other batting pairs had achieved two century partnerships each in IPL history. These include Rohit Sharma & Ishan Kishan, Parthiv Patel & Lendl Simmons, and Ambati Rayudu & Sachin Tendulkar. The duo's 143-run stand was also the third-best among openers for MI in IPL history.

Match details LSG post a strong total After losing the toss, LSG posted a massive total of 228/5 in their 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran was the star performer with a blistering 63 off just 21 balls, while Mitchell Marsh contributed with a solid 44. Despite a mid-innings slump, Aiden Markram (31*) and Himmat Singh (40*) added an unbeaten 68-run stand to take LSG to their final score.

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