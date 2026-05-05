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Home / News / Sports News / IPL: Rohit, Rickelton become first MI pair with this feat 
IPL: Rohit, Rickelton become first MI pair with this feat 
Their latest partnership of 143 runs came against Lucknow Super Giants (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

IPL: Rohit, Rickelton become first MI pair with this feat 

By Gaurav Tripathi
May 05, 2026
12:02 pm
What's the story

Mumbai Indians (MI) openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton have created history by becoming the first pair in the franchise's history to stitch three century-plus stands in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Their latest partnership of 143 runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday was also the joint fourth-highest batting partnership for MI for any wicket, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Historical context

Rohit, Rickelton join elite list

Before Sharma and Rickelton, three other batting pairs had achieved two century partnerships each in IPL history. These include Rohit Sharma & Ishan Kishan, Parthiv Patel & Lendl Simmons, and Ambati Rayudu & Sachin Tendulkar. The duo's 143-run stand was also the third-best among openers for MI in IPL history.

Match details

LSG post a strong total

After losing the toss, LSG posted a massive total of 228/5 in their 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran was the star performer with a blistering 63 off just 21 balls, while Mitchell Marsh contributed with a solid 44. Despite a mid-innings slump, Aiden Markram (31*) and Himmat Singh (40*) added an unbeaten 68-run stand to take LSG to their final score.

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Chase strategy

MI chase down the target with 6 balls to spare

In response to LSG's total, MI started cautiously before Rohit and Rickelton took control of the innings. While Rohit made a blistering 84 off just 44 deliveries, Rickelton's 83 came off 32 balls. Despite a few hiccups with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav departing cheaply, the target never seemed out of reach for MI. Naman Dhir and Will Jacks ensured no further setbacks as they guided MI to 229/4 in just 18.4 overs.

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