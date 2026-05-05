IPL: Rohit, Rickelton become first MI pair with this feat
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton have created history by becoming the first pair in the franchise's history to stitch three century-plus stands in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Their latest partnership of 143 runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday was also the joint fourth-highest batting partnership for MI for any wicket, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Historical context
Rohit, Rickelton join elite list
Before Sharma and Rickelton, three other batting pairs had achieved two century partnerships each in IPL history. These include Rohit Sharma & Ishan Kishan, Parthiv Patel & Lendl Simmons, and Ambati Rayudu & Sachin Tendulkar. The duo's 143-run stand was also the third-best among openers for MI in IPL history.
Match details
LSG post a strong total
After losing the toss, LSG posted a massive total of 228/5 in their 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran was the star performer with a blistering 63 off just 21 balls, while Mitchell Marsh contributed with a solid 44. Despite a mid-innings slump, Aiden Markram (31*) and Himmat Singh (40*) added an unbeaten 68-run stand to take LSG to their final score.
Chase strategy
MI chase down the target with 6 balls to spare
In response to LSG's total, MI started cautiously before Rohit and Rickelton took control of the innings. While Rohit made a blistering 84 off just 44 deliveries, Rickelton's 83 came off 32 balls. Despite a few hiccups with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav departing cheaply, the target never seemed out of reach for MI. Naman Dhir and Will Jacks ensured no further setbacks as they guided MI to 229/4 in just 18.4 overs.