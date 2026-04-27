Can RR hand PBKS their first loss of IPL 2026?
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 40th match of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The match will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on April 28. PBKS are on a roll with six wins out of seven matches (NR: 1), while RR have five wins from eight games (3 losses). Here we look at the match preview.
Team performance
Punjab Kings have been on a roll
PBKS has been in phenomenal form, especially with their chasing prowess. They chased down 265 in their last outing against Delhi Capitals. They are looking to keep the momentum going and strengthen their playoff chances. On the other hand, RR will be eager to bounce back after not being able to defend 228 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It will be interesting to see how their bowlers tackle PBKS's mighty batting line-up.
Game specifics
Broadcast details and pitch report
The match will begin at 7:30pm IST and will be broadcast on JioStar Network channels. It can also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur is known for its batting-friendly pitch, with scores often exceeding 200 runs. Batters can play their shots freely while bowlers need to rely on variations and length to make an impact.
Match history
Decoding head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, PBKS and RR have faced each other 30 times, with the former winning 13 matches and the latter 17 (including Super Over wins). Their recent clashes have been high voltage as both these teams own three wins apiece in their last six meetings. In Mullanpur, PBKS have lost both their games against the Royals.
Line-ups
Predicted line-ups for PBKS vs RR
RR (Predicted playing XII): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi. PBKS (Predicted playing XII): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Player spotlight
Key players to watch out for
Priyansh Arya has scored 254 runs in six innings this season at a strike rate of nearly 250. Jofra Archer, who has often struck in the first over this season, has taken 13 wickets at 17.92. Shreyas Iyer has led PBKS from the front as he averages nearly 70 in IPL 2026 (SR: 186). Fresh from a fiery hundred versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would be high on confidence. His strike rate this season is a sensational 234.87.
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