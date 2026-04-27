Can RR hand PBKS their first loss of IPL 2026? 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 40th match of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The match will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on April 28. PBKS are on a roll with six wins out of seven matches (NR: 1), while RR have five wins from eight games (3 losses). Here we look at the match preview.

Team performance Punjab Kings have been on a roll PBKS has been in phenomenal form, especially with their chasing prowess. They chased down 265 in their last outing against Delhi Capitals. They are looking to keep the momentum going and strengthen their playoff chances. On the other hand, RR will be eager to bounce back after not being able to defend 228 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It will be interesting to see how their bowlers tackle PBKS's mighty batting line-up.

Game specifics Broadcast details and pitch report The match will begin at 7:30pm IST and will be broadcast on JioStar Network channels. It can also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur is known for its batting-friendly pitch, with scores often exceeding 200 runs. Batters can play their shots freely while bowlers need to rely on variations and length to make an impact.

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Match history Decoding head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, PBKS and RR have faced each other 30 times, with the former winning 13 matches and the latter 17 (including Super Over wins). Their recent clashes have been high voltage as both these teams own three wins apiece in their last six meetings. In Mullanpur, PBKS have lost both their games against the Royals.

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Line-ups Predicted line-ups for PBKS vs RR RR (Predicted playing XII): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi. PBKS (Predicted playing XII): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.